Zimbabwe: Black Mamba Kills Girl, 10

A 10-year-old girl reportedly died in Zimbabwe's Mangwe village after she was bitten by a black mamba while collecting wild fruits in the bush, a report said on Saturday. According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, Newo Sibanda was in the company of his elder brother Fosi Sibanda, 15, when the incident occurred on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

