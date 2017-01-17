Zimbabwe: 'Bigwig' Threatens Beitbridge Citrus Giant

The future of one of Beitbridge's leading citrus producers, Benfer Estate, hangs in the balance after invaders ignored a court order to vacate the farm claiming that a powerful minister was behind the illegal occupation. Benfer, which is owned by former government irrigation specialist Ian Ferguson, has been under siege for some time after an invasion led by a Harare-based Dalton Muleya and another man identified only as N. Nyathi or Tsepang.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.