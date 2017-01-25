Zimbabwe: Bank Teller Accused of Stea...

Zimbabwe: Bank Teller Accused of Stealing U.S.$164,000 Acquitted

A STANDBIC Bank teller was accused of stealing $164,000 from cash vaults was Wednesday acquitted after a Harare court ruled that prosecutors failed to prove their case. Aaron Rashama, 45, of New Bluffhill in Harare was facing theft of trust property charges and out of custody on $1000 bail.

Chicago, IL

