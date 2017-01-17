Zimbabwe: Are Opposition's Tsvangirai, Khupe On Collision Course?

The Movement for Democratic Change-led by Mr Morgan Tsvangirai is facing serious revolt from vice president Ms Thokozani Khupe's faction which is against the mooted coalition between the party and former secretary-general, Professor Welshman Ncube's MDC. Insiders say some senior officials, principally from Matabeleland provinces who support Ms Khupe, were livid that the party wanted to re-unite with Prof Ncube, arguing that Mr Tsvangirai's quest to do so was "a slap in her face" and proof of his sliding faith in her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.