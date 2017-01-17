Zimbabwe: Are Opposition's Tsvangirai...

Zimbabwe: Are Opposition's Tsvangirai, Khupe On Collision Course?

Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Movement for Democratic Change-led by Mr Morgan Tsvangirai is facing serious revolt from vice president Ms Thokozani Khupe's faction which is against the mooted coalition between the party and former secretary-general, Professor Welshman Ncube's MDC. Insiders say some senior officials, principally from Matabeleland provinces who support Ms Khupe, were livid that the party wanted to re-unite with Prof Ncube, arguing that Mr Tsvangirai's quest to do so was "a slap in her face" and proof of his sliding faith in her.

Chicago, IL

