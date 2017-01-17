Zimbabwe: Anti-Mugabe Pastor Trial Se...

Zimbabwe: Anti-Mugabe Pastor Trial Set, New Charges On Death Prophecy

THE state is ready to prosecute an anti-President Robert Mugabe cleric, Patrick Philip Mugadza, on charges of "making noise and disturbing peace". The cleric was arrested as protested against the government by chaining and locking himself against steel rails at Africa Unity Square in Harare.

