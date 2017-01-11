Zimbabwe: Anglican Priest, 65, Threatens to Axe Wife, 38, for Denying Him Sex
A Zimbabwean Anglican priest, 65, threatened to axe his wife after he accused her of denying him his conjugal rights and of being "disrespectful", a report said on Wednesday. According to the Chronicle newspaper, this came to light when Father Climax Dewa appeared in court on Tuesday in Bulawayo for violating a peace order not to physically and verbally abuse his wife, Doris Dewa, 38. Doris had applied for a peace order against her husband last year, as she accused him of physically, emotionally and psychologically abusing her.
