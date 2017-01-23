Zimbabwe A to host Afghanistan A
The Zimbabwe A squad has resumed camp in Harare, to finalise their preparations to host Afghanistan A. Coach Douglas Hondo, his assistant Wayne James, team analyst Stanley Chioza, fielding coach Walter Chawaguta and fitness trainer Walter Karimanzira are working with a squad of 18 players. The Afghanistan A side is expected in Harare on Tuesday for five one-day matches to be played at Harare Sports Club.
