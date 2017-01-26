Zimbabwe: 70 Die in Floods - Report

Zimbabwe: 70 Die in Floods - Report

AT LEAST 70 people have died from severe flooding that has submerged much of Zimbabwe since last October, as the country's disaster response systems continue to face tough tests year after year, with limited success. By Wednesday last week, more than 1 038 rural homesteads had been damaged, about 40 schools destroyed and 73 families rendered homeless, according to the Civil Protection Unit deputy director, Mrs Sibusiwe Ndlovu.

