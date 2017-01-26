Zimbabwe: 23 Testify in Suspended Pro...

Zimbabwe: 23 Testify in Suspended Prosecutor-General Tomana Case

Suspended Prosecutor-General Mr Johannes Tomana has testified before a tribunal set up by President Mugabe to probe his suitability to continue in office following a slew of allegations against him, principally criminal abuse of office and gross incompetence. Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs permanent secretary Mrs Virginia Mabhiza said the tribunal, made up of retired judge Justice Moses Chinhengo, University of Zimbabwe law lecturer Emmanuel Magade and lawyer Melania Matshiya, was expected to present its report to President Mugabe at the end of March.

