Zimbabwe: 10 Die As Dogs Bite 26 000

Zimbabwe: 10 Die As Dogs Bite 26 000

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

About 26 000 people were bitten by dogs last year, with 10 of them dying from such bites, while statistics reveal that the majority of the dogs were not vaccinated and some of them were stray.A survey by the Ministry of Health and Child Care recorded under the weekly reports on Epidemic-Prone Diseases, Deaths and Public Health Events indicated that an average of 500 people were bitten by dogs every week in 2016. The same survey reveals that Masvingo and Manicaland had the highest number of such dog cases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,364 • Total comments across all topics: 278,270,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC