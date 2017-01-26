Zimbabwe: 10 Die As Dogs Bite 26 000
About 26 000 people were bitten by dogs last year, with 10 of them dying from such bites, while statistics reveal that the majority of the dogs were not vaccinated and some of them were stray.A survey by the Ministry of Health and Child Care recorded under the weekly reports on Epidemic-Prone Diseases, Deaths and Public Health Events indicated that an average of 500 people were bitten by dogs every week in 2016. The same survey reveals that Masvingo and Manicaland had the highest number of such dog cases.
