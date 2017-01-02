Zim prophets Magaya, Makandiwa, rapped over false promises
Emmanuel Makandiwa and Walter Magaya told their followers and millions of Zimbabweans that 2016 was going to be the year of gold. As demonstrated by nationwide money shortages affecting government and private individuals, 2016 was one of the most difficult years for Zimbabwe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC