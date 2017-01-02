Zim prophets Magaya, Makandiwa, rappe...

Zim prophets Magaya, Makandiwa, rapped over false promises

Emmanuel Makandiwa and Walter Magaya told their followers and millions of Zimbabweans that 2016 was going to be the year of gold. As demonstrated by nationwide money shortages affecting government and private individuals, 2016 was one of the most difficult years for Zimbabwe.

