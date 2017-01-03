'Zim can produce surplus maize withou...

'Zim can produce surplus maize without GMOs use'

Prosper Ndlovu, Business EditorZIMBABWE has the capacity to produce up to 10 times surplus maize for the export market without using genetically modified technology, a Cabinet Minister has said.The country has maintained its stance against Genetically Modified Organisms , a modern technique involving artificial alteration of crop, plant or animal genetic nature, despite suggestions by some sections of society to embrace it as a way of improving yields. Speaking in Bulawayo last Thursday, Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Minister, Dr Joseph Made, said the on-going specialised maize production scheme under the Government initiated "Command Agriculture" programme does not involve GMOs."

