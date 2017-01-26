Zec 2018 election roadmap out

Zec 2018 election roadmap out

Harare Bureau THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has finalised its 2018 harmonised elections roadmap, and plans to come up with a "perfect" voters' roll between April and December 2017. A Zec-appointed technical committee is already assessing 12 potential biometric voter-registration kit suppliers and will shortlist three of them in the next two weeks.

Chicago, IL

