Zapu selects candidates for 2018 elections

Zapu deputy spokesperson, Iphithule Maphosa, told Southern Eye yesterday that his party remained committed to coalition talks, but had resolved to have its own team of candidates on standby to avoid disappointment, in the event of unity talks collapsing. "While we are cognisant of the existence of the Coalition of Democrats , to which we are a full member and fully committed, we, however, will continue identifying and putting in place candidates in all constituencies in case of a remote possibility it doesn't materialise," he said.

