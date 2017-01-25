Zapu selects candidates for 2018 elec...

Zapu selects candidates for 2018 elections

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Zimbabwe Situation

Zapu deputy spokesperson, Iphithule Maphosa, told Southern Eye yesterday that his party remained committed to coalition talks, but had resolved to have its own team of candidates on standby to avoid disappointment, in the event of unity talks collapsing. "While we are cognisant of the existence of the Coalition of Democrats , to which we are a full member and fully committed, we, however, will continue identifying and putting in place candidates in all constituencies in case of a remote possibility it doesn't materialise," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Zimbabwe Situation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,682 • Total comments across all topics: 278,252,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC