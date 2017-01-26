Zanu-PF living a lie, says EFF
Picture: AP Johannesburg - The EFF says Zimbabwe's governing party, the Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front , is afraid of the truth and "they all live a lie". This comes after EFF leader Julius Malema said on Monday during a media briefing that Zanu-PF should tell "grandfather" Malema said: "The Zimbabwean situation is bad President Mugabe cannot even handle a spade when he tried to plant a tree just recently, that is how old he is.
