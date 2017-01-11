With water short, Zimbabwe's farmers turn to capturing rain
Triangular metal gutters run below the corrugated roofs on all the buildings at his home, transporting water into storage tanks below. The spartan system allows Matongo to collect enough water to get through the dry season - an ever more difficult task in this arid, sparsely populated area of Zimbabwe's Manicaland province.
