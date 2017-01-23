Vodacom Bulls Warm up in Zimbabwe
The Vodacom Bulls will be travelling to Harare Zimbabwe on Wednesday this week to prepare for their first warm-up match of the 2017 Vodacom Super Rugby season. The Boys in blue will be taking on their Gauteng neighbors, the Emirates Lions, in what is expected to be another enthralling and exciting encounter between these franchises on Saturday 28 January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RuggaWorld.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC