Vodacom Bulls Warm up in Zimbabwe

Vodacom Bulls Warm up in Zimbabwe

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: RuggaWorld

The Vodacom Bulls will be travelling to Harare Zimbabwe on Wednesday this week to prepare for their first warm-up match of the 2017 Vodacom Super Rugby season. The Boys in blue will be taking on their Gauteng neighbors, the Emirates Lions, in what is expected to be another enthralling and exciting encounter between these franchises on Saturday 28 January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RuggaWorld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,405 • Total comments across all topics: 278,178,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC