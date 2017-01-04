USAID, DFID, and Sida trained Zim you...

USAID, DFID, and Sida trained Zim youths increase their incomes through the Zimbabwe Works Project

The Zimbabwe Works Project is supported through funding from the United States Agency for International Development , the United Kingdom's Department for International Development , and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency . Since January 2015, over 12,000 Zimbabwean youths have benefited from expanded economic opportunities through Phase II of the Zimbabwe Works project.

Chicago, IL

