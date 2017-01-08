This Newport Beach wealth advisor gre...

This Newport Beach wealth advisor grew up poor in a war-torn African country

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The gig: Joe Duran, 49, is the founder and chief executive of United Capital, a Newport Beach wealth management firm that's trying to become as much a tech company as an investment shop. The company manages money but describes itself as a "financial life management" firm - one that invests clients' cash and also uses online tools to analyze their goals and habits to develop financial plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,010 • Total comments across all topics: 277,716,549

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC