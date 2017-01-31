The turmoil engulfing Zimbabwe football

The turmoil engulfing Zimbabwe football

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

The Warriors' bottom-placed finish in their group and an early exit from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations hardly came as a surprise for those who had been following the team's run-up to the tournament. After a 2-2 draw with fellow Group B strugglers Algeria, who were also eliminated at the group stage, Zimbabwe were outclassed and outmuscled by Senegal and Tunisia .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,399 • Total comments across all topics: 278,437,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC