Temba Mliswa - " is he Zim political messiah?

Uncouth utterances, denunciation, mudslinging are synonymous words that has come to describe the nature of Zimbabwe's youthful politician, Temba Mliswa. Since winning the Norton by-election, Mliswa has gone on a barrage of criticising every politician of his dis-liking that includes President Robert Mugabe whom he calls an old leader presiding over a corrupt system, supporting Julius Malema's Economic Freedom fighters' party over its utterances that Mugabe should leave office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.