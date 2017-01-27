Temba Mliswa - " is he Zim political ...

Temba Mliswa - " is he Zim political messiah?

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: ZWNews.com

Uncouth utterances, denunciation, mudslinging are synonymous words that has come to describe the nature of Zimbabwe's youthful politician, Temba Mliswa. Since winning the Norton by-election, Mliswa has gone on a barrage of criticising every politician of his dis-liking that includes President Robert Mugabe whom he calls an old leader presiding over a corrupt system, supporting Julius Malema's Economic Freedom fighters' party over its utterances that Mugabe should leave office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,341 • Total comments across all topics: 278,331,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC