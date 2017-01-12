Teenager rushed to hospital after cir...

Teenager rushed to hospital after circumcising himself with MACHETE in Zimbabwe

Teenager is rushed to hospital after circumcising himself with a MACHETE when his friends mocked him about his penis in Zimbabwe A teenager was rushed to hospital in Zimbabwe when he attempted to circumcise himself using a MACHETE after his friends mocked his penis. The teen attempted the DIY circumcision using the nearest sharp object he could find after his friends told him he would not get a girlfriend because he still had his foreskin in tact.

