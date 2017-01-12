Teen left in agony after botching job...

Teen left in agony after botching job to circumcise himself with MACHETE

The 16-year-old schoolboy botched the job and was left covered in blood after taking the giant blade to his manhood after after being convinced it was his only way to find true love. Doctors at St Lukes Hospital in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, rushed him in by ambulance for urgent treatment then carried out the procedure correctly then stitched up his penis and bandaged the painful wound.

