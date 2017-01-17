Southern African maize munching pest ...

Southern African maize munching pest is South American invader - experts

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

LUSAKA, Jan 17 A maize pest that has devastated crops in southern Africa is a South American species which is harder to detect and eradicate than its African counterpart, agriculture officials and experts said on Tuesday. The fall armyworm outbreak has erupted in Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi and follows a crippling El Nino-triggered drought which scorched much of the region last year.

Chicago, IL

