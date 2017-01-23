South Africa: Minister Condemns Xenophobic Threats, Blames Foreign Opposition
SOUTH AFRICA's Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has threated to prosecute Zimbabwe's opposition if it was found to be among those creating fake but alarming social media messages threatening xenophobic attacks in that country. Gigaba said this in the wake of violence threats sent via social media by some unknown persons to instil fear on foreigners living in South Africa.
