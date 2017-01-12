Small plane carrying gold cargo crash...

Small plane carrying gold cargo crashes in Zimbabwe

" Authorities in Zimbabwe say a small aircraft carrying gold reportedly worth almost $1 million has crashed. But the two people on board, and the treasure, were rescued.

