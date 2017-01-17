Pride of Gwent: Ex-builder who works with Zimbabwe orphans is up for lifetime award
THE Pride of Gwent Awards recognise work done within our communities on a daily basis, but it also recognises the work of people living in the region who do good work further afield. One such person is Gwyn Ashill from Newbridge who was nominated for the Lifetime Achievement Award by his daughter Tania Ashell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC