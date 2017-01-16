Parliament of Zimbabwe holds post-budget seminar

The House of National Assembly in Zimbabwe is holding a post-budget seminar at a local hotel in Harare today where the speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda, is expected to give a keynote address. The post budget seminar is expected to be attended by all members of the House of Assembly and Senate and it is meant to foster a deeper appreciation of the policy measures proposed in the 2017 National Budget.

