Parliament of Zimbabwe holds post-bud...

Parliament of Zimbabwe holds post-budget seminar

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ZWNews.com

The House of National Assembly in Zimbabwe is holding a post-budget seminar at a local hotel in Harare today where the speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda, is expected to give a keynote address. The post budget seminar is expected to be attended by all members of the House of Assembly and Senate and it is meant to foster a deeper appreciation of the policy measures proposed in the 2017 National Budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,507 • Total comments across all topics: 277,974,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC