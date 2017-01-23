Mujuru wobbles as 2018 beckons

Mujuru wobbles as 2018 beckons

Read more: Zimbabwe Situation

There was widespread agreement yesterday that the going has just got tougher for former Vice President Joice Mujuru and her fledgling Zimbabwe People First party, after they suffered a crushing defeat to Zanu PF in the weekend's Bikita West by-election. Analysts who spoke to the Daily News said ZPF's heavy shellacking in the Bikita mini-poll had left Mujuru with "a huge mountain to climb", at least in the court of public opinion, about her capacity to defeat President Robert Mugabe and his warring ruling party in the much-awaited 2018 national elections.

Chicago, IL

