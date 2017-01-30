Mugabe doesna t lose much if Zimbabwe opposition parties unite, here is why

The Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai has reportedly rounded off his meet the people tour of Matebeleland meant to get his supporters' views on the much talked about coalition ahead of the 2018 national polls, where he is said to have been given the people's approval. Tsvangirai had been at loggerhead on what action to take regarding the matter, with some of his supporters urging him to go it alone, while some others calling him to embrace the coalition, saying past polls have indicated that only coalition can dislodge ZANU PF.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.