More ZimPF officials and supporters l...

More ZimPF officials and supporters leave Joyce Mujuru party

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: ZWNews.com

Maxwell Zeb Shumba, leader of Zimbabwe First political party has revealed that more officials from fellow opposition bloc, Zimbabwe People First are joining his party. Shumba who was addressing his party campaign team and journalists at his home in Harare said officials and supporters of Mujuru across the country are currently going through an orientation process with his party and ready to join the structures that will execute ZimF2018 election drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,511 • Total comments across all topics: 278,429,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC