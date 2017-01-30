More ZimPF officials and supporters leave Joyce Mujuru party

Maxwell Zeb Shumba, leader of Zimbabwe First political party has revealed that more officials from fellow opposition bloc, Zimbabwe People First are joining his party. Shumba who was addressing his party campaign team and journalists at his home in Harare said officials and supporters of Mujuru across the country are currently going through an orientation process with his party and ready to join the structures that will execute ZimF2018 election drive.

