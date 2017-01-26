Mliswa mocks Zimbabwe opposition parties over Bikita election loss
The vocal Norton constituency and independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has mocked opposition parties in Zimbabwe for lacking strategy to win against the ruling ZANU PF party. Mliswa said the opposition has no plan and instead of making efforts to mitigate the all too familiar rigging tendencies by ZANU PF, they are busy being cry babies.
