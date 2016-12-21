MDC plans 2018 a election victorya

MDC plans 2018 a election victorya

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Zimbabwe Situation

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change will later this month hold a policy conference, as next year's make-or-break national elections beckon. Spokesperson for the Morgan Tsvangirai-led political outfit, Obert Gutu, told the Daily News yesterday that the annual conference would culminate in the production of a policy document which would explain how Zimbabwe, under an MDC government, would prosper again and be a safe and attractive "investment haven".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Zimbabwe Situation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,472 • Total comments across all topics: 277,569,027

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC