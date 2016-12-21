MDC plans 2018 a election victorya

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change will later this month hold a policy conference, as next year's make-or-break national elections beckon. Spokesperson for the Morgan Tsvangirai-led political outfit, Obert Gutu, told the Daily News yesterday that the annual conference would culminate in the production of a policy document which would explain how Zimbabwe, under an MDC government, would prosper again and be a safe and attractive "investment haven".

