McGuinness will be a hard man to follow
In 2000 Martin McGuinness joined a long line of men reviled and demonised by British politicians, by the disgusting British tabloid press and media in general who took on ministerial office. Jomo Kenyatta, a Mau Mau leader who put the fear of God into British troops and planters in Kenya, jailed in 1953, prime minister of Kenya in 1963.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Irish Republican News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC