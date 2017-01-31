Latest: UK murder accused Zim man a Nobert Chikeremaa hospitalised in Birmingham
Nobert Chikerema, the husband of Zimbabwean woman Gillian Zvomuya who was murdered in UK yesterday has been admitted to a Birmingham hospital after he attempted to kill himself, it has been reported. His wife Gillian was found dead in her family car with multiple stab wounds yesterday morning by British Police in Birmingham.
