Is Mugabea s health in bad shape, was he taken to Singapore hospital after a fall caused by stroke
An anonymous Zimbabwe secret service operative has posted a message on social media suggesting that the country's 92-year-old leader, Robert Mugabe, has been taken to a Singapore hospital following a fall in the bath tub. "Reports coming from the far east is that the president of the republic of Zimbabwe was hospitalized on new year's eve evening after falling on his head and suffering a concussion in the hotel bathroom," reads the post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC