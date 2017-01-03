Is Mugabea s health in bad shape, was...

Is Mugabea s health in bad shape, was he taken to Singapore hospital after a fall caused by stroke

Read more: ZWNews.com

An anonymous Zimbabwe secret service operative has posted a message on social media suggesting that the country's 92-year-old leader, Robert Mugabe, has been taken to a Singapore hospital following a fall in the bath tub. "Reports coming from the far east is that the president of the republic of Zimbabwe was hospitalized on new year's eve evening after falling on his head and suffering a concussion in the hotel bathroom," reads the post.

Chicago, IL

