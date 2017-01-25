In-laws in Zimbabwe steal houses from...

In-laws in Zimbabwe steal houses from grieving widows

As Maliyaziwa Malunga mourns her dead husband, she also battles against his relatives who plot to seize her house in a custom that affects thousands of women in Zimbabwe each year. A Human Rights Watch report released on Tuesday details how in-laws in the country routinely expect to take property and money from bereaved widows soon after their husbands die.

Chicago, IL

