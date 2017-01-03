Harare gives vendors ultimatum over t...

Harare gives vendors ultimatum over typhoid outbreak fears

1 hr ago

The Zimbabwean capital on Tuesday gave vendors a 48-hour ultimatum to cease operations in Harare following an outbreak of typhoid fever in the past few weeks. In a statement, Harare City Council acting town clerk Josephine Ncube said the local authority had been forced to take drastic measures to contain the spread of the disease.

Chicago, IL

