Frail looking President Mugabe flies back to Zimbabwe from Ethiopia
Zimbabwe's 92-year-old President Robert Mugabe has returned home from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia very angry after the 28th African Union Summit readmitted Morocco as a member, 32 years after quitting the continental body. On arrival today at the Harare International Airport where he was met by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, and other senior government officials.
