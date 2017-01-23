Former Zimbabwe VP's party suffers defeat in first election

A new party founded by Zimbabwe's former vice president Joice Mujuru suffered a crushing defeat in its first ever election contest again President Robert Mugabe's ruling ZANU-PF, showing the task she faces in her bid to challenge her ally-turned-adversary. Zimbabwe opposition party leader and former Vice President, Joice Mujuru looks on during a press briefing in Harare, August 26, 2016.

