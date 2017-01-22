Former Zimbabwe VP's party suffers defeat in first election

A new party founded by Zimbabwe's former vice president Joice Mujuru suffered a crushing defeat in its first ever election contest again President Robert Mugabe's ruling ZANU-PF, showing the task she faces in her bid to challenge her ally-turned-adversary. ZANU-PF retained the rural Bikita West parliamentary constituency in Saturday's by-election after its candidate polled 13,156 votes against 2,453 votes for Mujuru's Zimbabwe People First, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.