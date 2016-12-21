EXCLUSIVE: Tsvangirai tipped to lead ...

EXCLUSIVE: Tsvangirai tipped to lead opposition coalition a " #2018Elections

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Zimbabwe Situation

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai of the Movement for Democratic Change says "people will decide their future" if securocrats deny him the chance to lead the country - if he wins the 2018 national elections. Tsvangirai's remarks came at a time when insiders within opposition parties indicated that he was tipped to lead the proposed opposition coalition that will challenge President Robert Mugabe and his ruling Zanu-PF party in the forthcoming polls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Zimbabwe Situation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,420 • Total comments across all topics: 277,509,959

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC