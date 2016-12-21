EXCLUSIVE: Tsvangirai tipped to lead opposition coalition a " #2018Elections

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai of the Movement for Democratic Change says "people will decide their future" if securocrats deny him the chance to lead the country - if he wins the 2018 national elections. Tsvangirai's remarks came at a time when insiders within opposition parties indicated that he was tipped to lead the proposed opposition coalition that will challenge President Robert Mugabe and his ruling Zanu-PF party in the forthcoming polls.

