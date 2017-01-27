DHL Stormers touring squad to Zimbabwe

DHL Stormers touring squad to Zimbabwe

DHL Stormers Head Coach Robbie Fleck has named a 35-man touring squad for the trip to Zimbabwe this weekend. The extended squad will face the Toyota Cheetahs in their first warm-up game of the year in Harare on Saturday, with kick-off at 15h15.

