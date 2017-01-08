.com | Zim govt raises cholera fears, appeals for aid
Business executives and economists warn that 2017 will probably be worse for Zimbabwe than the financial difficulties, cash shortages and curtailed access to capital that were experienced in the country in 2016. Harare Zimbabwe's government has appealed for financial support to fight typhoid amid fears of a cholera outbreak across the southern African country, a report says.
