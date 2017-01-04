.com | Top Africa stories: Moz, Tunisia, Zim

Harare A diplomatic storm is looming between Zimbabwe and Zambia over fishing in Lake Kariba, which is shared by the two countries, a report said on Tuesday. According to New Zimbabwe , Zimbabwean Water and Climate Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri revealed recently that Zambian fishermen were encroaching into the Zimbabwean territory, in violation of an agreement that was signed in 1999.

