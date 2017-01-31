.com | Top Africa stories: Africa, Gambia, Zim
Addis Ababa African leaders are set to mull a motion that will recommend all 34 of the 55 African Union member states that are part of the International Criminal Court, withdraw from it. The discussion is set to be on the table on Tuesday, on the final day of the AU heads of states assembly.
