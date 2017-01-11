.com | Scurvy 'hits' Zimbabwe's psychiatric hospital amid 'poor nutrition'
Zimbabwe's maize crops could be "completely wiped out" if government fails to contain the outbreak of armyworms in the southern African country, reports say. Bulawayo - Authorities in Zimbabwe's second city of Bulawayo say they've sent a team to investigate reports that scurvy has broken out in a hospital there.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
