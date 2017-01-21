.com | SA on high alert for typhoid
But the National Institute for Communicable Diseases says this is only a precautionary measure because the chance of an outbreak in our country is slim. Kerrigan McCarthy, head of outbreak response at the NICD, says that while an outbreak is not anticipated, "the NICD co-ordinates a surveillance network that will pick up each case of typhoid and ensure that appropriate investigations are done to prevent an outbreak.
