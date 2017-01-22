.com | REVEALED: Mugabe 'paying half a million dollars in yearly rentals for a villa in Dubai'

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe 's lavish spending has been exposed in his wife's court battle with a Lebanese tycoon over a botched $1.35m diamond ring deal. New court documents filed by businessman Jamal Ahmed opposing First Lady Grace Mugabe 's move to seek to overturn a provisional order against her, showed that the Mugabe family was paying half a million dollars in yearly rentals for a villa in Dubai.

