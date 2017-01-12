.com | Plane carrying gold crashes in southern Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's Movement for Democratic Change led by Morgan Tsvangirai has slammed Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere over his claims that the opposition party was responsible for the typhoid outbreak in Harare. "The private jet which had two people crashed at around 14:00 in Kennilworth in Bubi district and the two people escaped with minor injuries.
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
